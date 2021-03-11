Turkish sovereign dollar bonds prolong rally into third day

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - Turkish sovereign dollar bonds extended a rally for a third day running on Thursday, rebounding from recent weakness and supported by growing confidence that the central bank will raise its policy interest rate from 17% next week.

The April 2043 US900123CB40=TE, March 2038 US900123BB58=TE and May 2040 US900123BG46=TE issues surged by around 1.8 cents, Tradeweb data showed. The lira TRYTOM=D3 also firmed for a third consecutive day.

"Turkey bonds have underperformed lately and it's a rebound, so it's partially technically driven," said Trieu Pham, EM sovereign debt strategist at ING. "That said, the MPC (monetary policy committee) meeting is important and key to sustain investor confidence beyond next Thursday."

(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Alex Richardson)

