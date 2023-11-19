News & Insights

Turkish ship with 12 crew missing in Black Sea

November 19, 2023 — 03:23 pm EST

Written by Daren Butler for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, Nov 19 (Reuters) - A Turkish cargo ship with 12 crew members on board went missing off the country's Black Sea coast amid a storm on Sunday and authorities have been unable to make contact with them since, local authorities said.

The captain of the Turkish flagged Kafkametler had reported during the morning that the ship was drifting towards a breakwater off Eregli, in northwest Turkey's Zonguldak province, the provincial governor's office said.

The region was hit by powerful storms on Sunday and the statement said the adverse weather prevented air and sea vessels from carrying out searches.

Search and rescue teams were deployed in the region and were ready to launch operations when the weather permitted, the governor's office said.

