Turkish Sept trade deficit up 192.7% year-on-year -ministry

Turkey's trade deficit rose 192.7% year-on-year in September to $4.88 billion, according to the general trade system, data from the trade ministry showed on Friday.

Imports rose 23.32% to $20.89 billion, while exports rose 4.84% to $16.01 billion, the data showed.

