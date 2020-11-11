Turkish Sept current account deficit $2.364 billion, less than forecast

ISTANBUL, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank said on Wednesday the country's current account deficit in September narrowed to $2.364 billion. The figure is less than a Reuters forecast for a deficit of $2.7 billion. In August, the current account deficit was $4.316 billion. In 2019 Turkey's current account surplus was $1.674 billion. ((Reporting by Istanbul newsroom; +90 212 350 7000))

