Turkish Sept budget deficit 78.63 bln lira -Treasury

ANKARA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The Turkish central government budget showed a deficit of 78.63 billion lira ($4.23 billion) in September, data from the Treasury and Finance Ministry showed on Monday, while the primary deficit was 45.51 billion lira.

Budget payments for a scheme that makes up for lira depositors' losses against hard currencies (KKM), introduced in December to stem the lira's decline, stood at 9.3 billion lira in September.

In the first nine months of the year, the budget had a deficit of 45.5 billion lira and a primary surplus of 161.6 billion lira. KKM payments stood at 84.9 billion lira in that period.

($1 = 18.5860 liras)

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Can Sezer; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

