Turkish regulator and auditors meet amid loan 'confusion' - sources

ISTANBUL, June 29 (Reuters) - Turkey's BDDK banking watchdog met with the "Big Four" auditing firms on Wednesday for talks on uncertainties surrounding its move last week to restrict lira lending to companies with more than $1 million in foreign currency cash, two sources said.

The sources close to the subject said the BDDK met with representatives of Ernst & Young, PricewaterhouseCoopers, KPMG and Deloitte at noon (0900 GMT) to answer questions.

The BDDK declined to comment on the meeting with auditors.

Late on Friday, the regulator said if companies subject to independent audit had more than 15 million lira ($908,000) of forex cash assets, and they exceeded 10% of total assets or annual revenues, the companies would not be allowed to receive new lira loans.

Some banks stopped issuing new lira loans due to uncertainties after the announcement. Some also asked clients to sign off on any fines incurred if loans were found to contravene the new rule, according to a document seen by Reuters.

"When the decision was being taken, the BDDK did not inform either the banks or the auditing companies. There are many questions that need to be answered," one of the sources said.

"Today, the BDDK and the auditing companies are meeting to clear up these questions and confusion," the source added.

The new rule was the latest in a raft of state measures since a historic currency crash in December sent inflation soaring.

The BDDK had said it would strengthen financial stability. But for auditors, banks and companies, the uncertainties remained even after the BDDK issued a follow-up eight-page technical statement on Sunday.

The first source said the transition from quarterly and annual audits to monthly audits required by the regulation would generate a huge workload.

"There are not enough personnel to cope with this workload in the four big auditing companies. It is very difficult to find employees immediately requiring such technical know-how," the person said.

According to the document seen by Reuters, some banks have started to ask customers to sign undertakings to receive lira loans in line with the decision, ensuring that customers act in line with the BDDK's move and pay any costs to the bank if a fine is imposed on the bank.

