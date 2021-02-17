Turkish private sector's long-term foreign debt fell $16.5 bln in 2020

ISTANBUL, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Turkish private sector's outstanding long-term foreign loans stood at $163.5 billion as of December, decreasing by $16.5 billion since the end of 2019, Turkey's central bank said on Wednesday.

Short-term foreign loans increase by $1.1 billion to $9.8 billion in the same period, it said.

The vast majority of both types of loans were in dollars and euros.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Daren Butler)

