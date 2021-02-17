Turkish private sector's long-term foreign debt fell $16.5 bln in 2020

Contributor
Ali Kucukgocmen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS

Turkish private sector's outstanding long-term foreign loans stood at $163.5 billion as of December, decreasing by $16.5 billion since the end of 2019, Turkey's central bank said on Wednesday.

ISTANBUL, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Turkish private sector's outstanding long-term foreign loans stood at $163.5 billion as of December, decreasing by $16.5 billion since the end of 2019, Turkey's central bank said on Wednesday.

Short-term foreign loans increase by $1.1 billion to $9.8 billion in the same period, it said.

The vast majority of both types of loans were in dollars and euros.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Daren Butler)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +905319306206; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More