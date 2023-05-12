News & Insights

Turkish presidential candidate Kilicdaroglu says market gains show confidence he will win

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 12, 2023 — 06:27 am EDT

Written by Orhan Coskun, Huseyin Hayatsever, Ece Toksabay for Reuters ->

ANKARA, May 12 (Reuters) - Turkish presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu said gains in Turkish assets on Thursday indicated markets believe his alliance will win on Sunday, after polls gave him a narrow lead over incumbent President Tayyip Erdogan.

In an interview with Reuters, Kilicdaroglu said gains in Turkish assets indicated trust in his alliance's "rational economic policies".

On Thursday, Turkey's main stock index jumped, while credit default swaps dropped.

Stressing that Turkey has close economic links with Russia, Kilicdaroglu signalled that he would pursue a fine balance in foreign policy over relations with Moscow.

"We want to maintain our relations, we don't want to break our friendly relations but we will not allow interference in our internal matters," he said.

Kilicdaroglu also said he would push for another peace initiative between Russia and Ukraine once he wins the Sunday vote.

"It is very important for us, and for the whole world, if we succeed to reach a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine. But we should make it clear that we do not find it right for any country to occupy another country," he said.

When asked whether he would support NATO enlargement if he is elected as Turkish President, he said "Of course," without elaborating.

"NATO is not only solely a military organisation in 21st century, it is also an organisation that defends democracy. We will maintain our relations with NATO within the same framework as we had in the past," Kilicdaroglu also said.

Kilicdaroglu said a fundamental problem of Turkey's foreign policy in Erdogan's AK Party (AKP) era was the exclusion of foreign ministry in the policy making process.

"We would pursue a peace-oriented foreign policy that prioritises Turkey's national interest. Our priority our national interests and to act in line with the modern world," Kilicdaroglu added.

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun, Huseyin Hayatsever and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

((ece.toksabay@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.