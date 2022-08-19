Turkish Petroleum and Malaysia's Petronas could take joint steps, Erdogan says

ISTANBUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Turkey and Malaysia are planning joint steps on oil and gas operations through Turkish Petroleum (TPAO) and Malaysia's state energy firm Petronas, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said.

According to the transcript of Thursday's interview shared by the presidency, Erdogan also said China could join the efforts.

(Reporting by Yesim Dikmen; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Ali Kucukgocmen)

