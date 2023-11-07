News & Insights

US Markets
KO

Turkish parliament removes brands from menu over alleged Israel support

November 07, 2023 — 07:44 am EST

Written by Huseyin Hayatsever for Reuters ->

ANKARA, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Turkey's parliament removed Coca Cola KO.N and Nestle NESN.S products from its restaurants on Tuesday over their alleged support for Israel amid the conflict in Gaza, according to a parliament statement and a source who named the two companies.

The two companies did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"It was decided that the products of companies that support Israel will not be sold in restaurants, cafeterias and tea houses in the parliament campus," said the statement, which said the decision had been taken by parliament speaker Numan Kurtulmus and did not identify the companies.

A parliamentary source said Coca-Cola beverages and Nestle instant coffee were the only brands removed from the menu.

The source said the decision was taken in response to public demand.

"The parliament speaker's office did not remain indifferent to the public outcry and decided to remove products of these companies from the menu of cafes and restaurants in parliament," the source said.

Both companies have been named in social media posts in recent days by Turkish activists calling for a boycott of Israeli goods and Western companies they view as endorsing Israel.

Turkey's government has sharply criticised Israel's bombardment of Gaza and Western support for Jerusalem.

Israel has bombarded Gaza since a Hamas raid on southern Israel a month ago, when its fighters killed 1,400 people and seized 240 hostages.

Gaza health officials say Israel's assault has killed more than 10,000 Palestinians, including some 4,100 children.

Hundreds of thousands of Turks have taken to the streets to protest against Israeli operations into Gaza over the past month, as well as protests on social media.

(Reporting by Huseyin Hayatsever; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler and Alex Richardson)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.