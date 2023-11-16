News & Insights

Turkish parliament group to hold further talks on Sweden's NATO bid, delaying ratification

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 16, 2023 — 08:43 am EST

Written by Huseyin Hayatsever for Reuters ->

ANKARA, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The Turkish parliament's foreign affairs commission on Thursday decided to hold further talks on a bill that would approve Sweden's NATO membership bid after hours of debate, further delaying a process that has been pending for 18 months.

Commission Chairman Fuat Oktay said the commission may bring the bill back on its agenda next week, but did not set a clear timeline. Further talks on the bill will be held due to current discussions not being final yet.

