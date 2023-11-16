Turkish parliament group to hold further talks on Sweden's NATO bid, delaying ratification

ANKARA, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The Turkish parliament's foreign affairs commission on Thursday decided to hold further talks on a bill that would approve Sweden's NATO membership bid after hours of debate, further delaying a process that has been pending for 18 months.

Commission Chairman Fuat Oktay said the commission may bring the bill back on its agenda next week, but did not set a clear timeline. Further talks on the bill will be held due to current discussions not being final yet.

(Reporting by Huseyin Hayatsever; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((tuvan.gumrukcu@tr.com; @tuvangumrukcu; Reuters Messaging: tuvan.gumrukcu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.