Turkish parliament approves bill allowing Libya troop deployment

Tuvan Gumrukcu Reuters
Ece Toksabay Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

ANKARA, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Turkey's parliament on Thursday passed a bill that allows troop deployment to Libya, Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop said, paving the way for increased military cooperation despite criticism from opposition lawmakers.

Sentop said the legislation passed with an 325-184 vote in the parliament, where President Tayyip Erdogan's ruling AK Party and its nationalist allies hold a majority. All major opposition parties in the assembly voted against the bill.

