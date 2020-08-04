Turkish overnight lira swap rate in London markets soars to 280%

The interest rate on Turkish lira overnight swap transactions in the London market soared to 280% on Tuesday from 6.8% on July 29, according to Refinitiv data.

Turkish banks have previously cut funding to the London swap market, effectively making it impossible to short the lira, in order to curb falls in the currency.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 had hovered around 6.85 against the dollar for two months before weakening beyond 7.0 last week. It stood at 6.9480 at 0815 GMT, slightly weaker than a close of 6.9455.

