Turkish October trade deficit jumps 35.7% from last year

ISTANBUL, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Turkey's foreign trade deficit climbed 35.67% year-on-year to $2.40 billion in October, according to the general trade system, data from the trade ministry showed on Monday.

Imports rose 8.54% to $19.73 billion, while exports rose 5.62% to $17.33 billion, the highest monthly level on record, the data showed. Imports excluding gold stood at $17.72 billion.

In the ten months to October, the trade deficit rose 76.11% year-on-year to $40.26 billion. Exports fell 9.08% to $135.7 billion and imports rose 2.24% to $175.92 billion during the 10 months.

Trade deficits lead to a wider current account deficit, which makes the economy reliant on speculative foreign inflows to finance the shortfall.

Imports priced in hard currencies also lead to higher inflation as the Turkish lira remains near an all-time weak level.

