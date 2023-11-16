Turkish October house sales fall 8.7% from a year earlier

ISTANBUL, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Turkish house sales dropped 8.7% year-on-year in October to 93,761 units, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Thursday.

In October, sales to foreigners dropped 52.9% from a year earlier to 2.535 houses, with 713 sold to Russian citizens. Russians were followed by Iranians, Germans and Ukrainians among the top foreign buyers.

In the first ten months of the year, sales were down 14.3% from a year earlier, the Turkish Statistical Institute figures showed.

The data showed October mortgaged sales fell 58% from a year earlier to 5,577 houses, accounting for 5.9% of total sales.

