Turkish Oct industrial output growth weaker than forecast at 3.8%

Adds details, background

ISTANBUL, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Turkish industrial production expanded a less-than-expected 3.8% year-on-year in October, official data showed on Friday, the second consecutive rise after a year of declines as the economy recovers from recession.

In a Reuters poll, output was expected to have expanded 6.2% annually in October on a calendar-adjusted basis. The lira TRYTOM=D3 weakened to 5.79 against the dollar from 5.7780 before the data was released.

Month-on-month, industrial production was down 0.9% in October on a calendar and seasonally adjusted basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) said.

After three consecutive quarters of contraction, Turkey's economy grew 0.9% year-on-year in the third quarter, shaking off a recession which followed a currency crisis last year when the lira lost nearly 30% of its value.

Turkey's central bank has slashed interest rates in recent months to revive the economy, most recently cutting its policy rate by 200 basis points to 12% on Thursday. The key rate TRINT=ECI had stood at 24% in July.

By sectors, the manufacturing index rose 3.7% year-on-year in October, while mining and quarrying increased 6.5%, TUIK said. Manufacturing output decreased 1.1% from a month earlier.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.