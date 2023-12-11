Turkish Oct current account surplus $186 million, less than forecast

ISTANBUL, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank said on Monday the country's current account surplus in October narrowed to $186 million. The figure is less than a Reuters forecast for a surplus of $0.75 billion. In September, the current account surplus was $1.91 billion. In 2022 Turkey's current account deficit was $48.769 billion. ((Reporting by Istanbul newsroom; +90 212 350 7000))

