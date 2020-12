Turkish Oct current account deficit $273 million, more than forecast

ISTANBUL, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank said on Friday the country's current account deficit in October narrowed to $273 million. The figure is more than a Reuters forecast for a deficit of $0.062 billion. In September, the current account deficit was $2.559 billion. In 2019 Turkey's current account surplus was $1.674 billion. ((Reporting by Istanbul newsroom; +90 212 350 7000))

