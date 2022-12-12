Turkish Oct current account deficit $359 million, less than forecast

ISTANBUL, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank said on Monday the country's current account deficit in October narrowed to $359 million. The figure is less than a Reuters forecast for a deficit of $1.616 billion. In September, the current account deficit was $2.883 billion. In 2021 Turkey's current account deficit was $14.882 billion. ((Reporting by Istanbul newsroom; +90 212 350 7000))

