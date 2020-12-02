Turkish November trade deficit jumps 155% year-on-year

ISTANBUL, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Turkey's foreign trade deficit surged 155.4% year-on-year to $5.07 billion in November, according to the general trade system, data from the trade ministry showed on Wednesday.

Imports rose 16.07% to $21.16 billion, while exports fell 0.95% to $16.09 billion, the data showed. Gold imports amounted to $2.66 billion in November and $24.4 billion in the first 11 months of the year.

(Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Dominic Evans)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.