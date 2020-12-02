Turkish November trade deficit jumps 155% year-on-year

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/YORUK ISIK

Turkey's foreign trade deficit surged 155.4% year-on-year to $5.07 billion in November, according to the general trade system, data from the trade ministry showed on Wednesday.

ISTANBUL, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Turkey's foreign trade deficit surged 155.4% year-on-year to $5.07 billion in November, according to the general trade system, data from the trade ministry showed on Wednesday.

Imports rose 16.07% to $21.16 billion, while exports fell 0.95% to $16.09 billion, the data showed. Gold imports amounted to $2.66 billion in November and $24.4 billion in the first 11 months of the year.

(Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Dominic Evans)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters