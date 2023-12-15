News & Insights

Turkish November house sales fall 20.6% from year ago

Credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS

December 15, 2023 — 02:00 am EST

Written by Daren Butler for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Turkish house sales dropped 20.6% year-on-year in November to 93,514 units, official data showed on Friday, weakening for a fourth consecutive month.

In the first eleven months of the year as a whole, sales were down 14.9% from a year earlier to 1.09 million, the Turkish Statistical Institute figures showed.

In November, sales to foreigners dropped 61.5% from a year earlier to 2,342 houses, with 637 sold to Russian citizens, still reflecting how many have sought a financial haven in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and Western sanctions.

The data showed November mortgaged sales fell 68.5% from a year earlier to 5,245 houses, accounting for 5.6% of total sales.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.