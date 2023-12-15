Turkish November house sales fall 20.6% from year ago

ISTANBUL, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Turkish house sales dropped 20.6% year-on-year in November to 93,514 units, official data showed on Friday, weakening for a fourth consecutive month.

In the first eleven months of the year as a whole, sales were down 14.9% from a year earlier to 1.09 million, the Turkish Statistical Institute figures showed.

In November, sales to foreigners dropped 61.5% from a year earlier to 2,342 houses, with 637 sold to Russian citizens, still reflecting how many have sought a financial haven in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and Western sanctions.

The data showed November mortgaged sales fell 68.5% from a year earlier to 5,245 houses, accounting for 5.6% of total sales.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

