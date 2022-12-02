Turkish Nov trade deficit surges more than 60% yr-on-yr -ministry

December 02, 2022 — 05:54 am EST

Written by Ezgi Erkoyun and Ebru Tuncay for Reuters

ISTANBUL, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Turkey's trade deficit jumped 61.6% year-on-year in November to $8.801 billion, the Trade Ministry said on Friday, as surging gold and energy import costs continue to widen the shortfall.

Turkey's exports rose 1.9% to $21.854 billion in November, while imports climbed 14% to $30.655 billion, the data showed.

In Jan-Nov period, the trade deficit increased by 153.6% to stand at $99.850 billion, the ministry said.

