Turkish Nov current account deficit $2.681 billion, more than forecast

ISTANBUL, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank said on Tuesday the country's current account surplus in November reversed to a deficit of $2.681 billion. The figure is more than a Reuters forecast for a deficit of $2.675 billion. In October, the current account surplus was $3.136 billion. In 2020 Turkey's current account deficit was $36.724 billion. ((Reporting by Istanbul newsroom; +90 212 350 7000))

