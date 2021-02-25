Turkish net FX reserves fall to $12.15 bln

ISTANBUL, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank's net international reserves fell to $12.15 billion as of Feb. 12 from $13.38 billion a week earlier, hitting its lowest level in a month, data showed on Thursday.
The exchange rate used by Reuters on Thursday was 6.9527 compared to 7.0404 the previous week.
The reserves plunged last year as state banks sold off an estimated total of $130 billion to stabilise the ailing lira, which still lost 20% of its value in 2020. Net forex reserves were around $41 billion at the end of 2019.
Analysts say the central bank used swaps with local banks to prop up its forex reserves. The unorthodox policy spooked foreign investors and raised the risk of a balance of payments crisis, though the bank has pledged to replenish the buffer.
Data showed the bank's outstanding swap transactions fell around $4 billion since the beginning of the year to $39.928 billion by Wednesday, meaning the reserves are in deeply negative territory once the swaps are deducted.
Date
Net international reserves(mln lira)
Net international reserves (mln USD)
19-02-2021
84,462
12,148
12-02-2021
94,192
13,379
05-02-2021
100,001
14,021
29-01-2021
101,490
13,766
22-01-2021
82,148
11,126
15-01-2021
84,351
11,416
08-01-2021
99,097
13,625
01-01-2021
100,484
13,543
25-12-2020
118,321
15,530
27-12-2019
243,910
41,130
28-12-2018
159,352
30,130
Note: The figures are released every week on the central bank balance sheet as per a letter of intent with the International Monetary Fund dated 18 January 2002. The figures are released in Turkish liras and are converted by Reuters to U.S. dollars using the central bank's official exchange rate from the previous work day.
(Compiled by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)
((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
