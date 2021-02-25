Turkish net FX reserves fall to $12.15 bln

ISTANBUL, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank's net international reserves fell to $12.15 billion as of Feb. 12 from $13.38 billion a week earlier, hitting its lowest level in a month, data showed on Thursday.

The exchange rate used by Reuters on Thursday was 6.9527 compared to 7.0404 the previous week.

The reserves plunged last year as state banks sold off an estimated total of $130 billion to stabilise the ailing lira, which still lost 20% of its value in 2020. Net forex reserves were around $41 billion at the end of 2019.

Analysts say the central bank used swaps with local banks to prop up its forex reserves. The unorthodox policy spooked foreign investors and raised the risk of a balance of payments crisis, though the bank has pledged to replenish the buffer.

Data showed the bank's outstanding swap transactions fell around $4 billion since the beginning of the year to $39.928 billion by Wednesday, meaning the reserves are in deeply negative territory once the swaps are deducted.

Date

Net international reserves(mln lira)

Net international reserves (mln USD)

19-02-2021

84,462

12,148

12-02-2021

94,192

13,379

05-02-2021

100,001

14,021

29-01-2021

101,490

13,766

22-01-2021

82,148

11,126

15-01-2021

84,351

11,416

08-01-2021

99,097

13,625

01-01-2021

100,484

13,543

25-12-2020

118,321

15,530

27-12-2019

243,910

41,130

28-12-2018

159,352

30,130

Note: The figures are released every week on the central bank balance sheet as per a letter of intent with the International Monetary Fund dated 18 January 2002. The figures are released in Turkish liras and are converted by Reuters to U.S. dollars using the central bank's official exchange rate from the previous work day.

(Compiled by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

