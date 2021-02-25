Turkish net FX reserves fall to $12.15 bln

ISTANBUL, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank's net international reserves fell to $12.15 billion as of Feb. 12 from $13.38 billion a week earlier, hitting its lowest level in a month, data showed on Thursday.

The exchange rate used by Reuters on Thursday was 6.9527 compared to 7.0404 the previous week.

The reserves plunged last year as state banks sold off an estimated total of $130 billion to stabilise the ailing lira, which still lost 20% of its value in 2020. Net forex reserves were around $41 billion at the end of 2019.

Analysts say the central bank used swaps with local banks to prop up its forex reserves. The unorthodox policy spooked foreign investors and raised the risk of a balance of payments crisis, though the bank has pledged to replenish the buffer.

Data showed the bank's outstanding swap transactions fell around $4 billion since the beginning of the year to $39.928 billion by Wednesday, meaning the reserves are in deeply negative territory once the swaps are deducted.

Date Net international reserves(mln lira) Net international reserves (mln USD) 19-02-2021 84,462 12,148 12-02-2021 94,192 13,379 05-02-2021 100,001 14,021 29-01-2021 101,490 13,766 22-01-2021 82,148 11,126 15-01-2021 84,351 11,416 08-01-2021 99,097 13,625 01-01-2021 100,484 13,543 25-12-2020 118,321 15,530 27-12-2019 243,910 41,130 28-12-2018 159,352 30,130 Note: The figures are released every week on the central bank balance sheet as per a letter of intent with the International Monetary Fund dated 18 January 2002. The figures are released in Turkish liras and are converted by Reuters to U.S. dollars using the central bank's official exchange rate from the previous work day. (Compiled by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer) ((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

