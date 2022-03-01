Turkish national Ayci declines Air India CEO role - Bloomberg Quint

NEW DELHI, March 1 (Reuters) - Turkish national Ilker Ayci has declined to be the chief executive of Air India, Bloomberg Quint said on Tuesday citing Bloomberg News, days after the announcement of his appointment led to opposition in India, whose ties with Ankara have soured.

(Reporting by Jose Joseph; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Krishna.Das@tr.com; https://twitter.com/krishnadas56 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.