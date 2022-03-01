Commodities

Turkish national Ayci declines Air India CEO role - Bloomberg Quint

Contributor
Jose Joseph Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

Turkish national Ilker Ayci has declined to be the chief executive of Air India, Bloomberg Quint said on Tuesday citing Bloomberg News, days after the announcement of his appointment led to opposition in India, whose ties with Ankara have soured.

NEW DELHI, March 1 (Reuters) - Turkish national Ilker Ayci has declined to be the chief executive of Air India, Bloomberg Quint said on Tuesday citing Bloomberg News, days after the announcement of his appointment led to opposition in India, whose ties with Ankara have soured.

(Reporting by Jose Joseph; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Krishna.Das@tr.com; https://twitter.com/krishnadas56 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular