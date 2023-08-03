News & Insights

Turkish monthly inflation surges to 9.49% in July after tax hikes, lira dip

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

August 03, 2023 — 03:09 am EDT

ISTANBUL, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Turkish inflation soared to 9.49% month-in-month in July, official data showed on Thursday, rising slightly more than forecast and driven by various tax hikes and the lira's sharp depreciation.

In a Reuters poll, the median estimate was for inflation to climb to 9.1% month-on-month after a plunge in the lira currency which has followed the re-election of President Tayyip Erdogan in May.

Annual CPI inflation rose to 47.83%, according to the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute, after declining for eight months to a level of 38.21% in June. The poll forecast a rise to 47.3%.

Domestic producer price inflation was 8.23% month-on-month in July for an annual reading of 44.50%.

