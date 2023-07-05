Turkish monthly inflation jumps 3.9% in June after post-election lira drop

ISTANBUL, July 5 (Reuters) - Turkish monthly inflation jumped 3.92% in June, still less than expected, as it was stoked by a plunge in the lira currency after the re-election of President Tayyip Erdogan, official data showed on Wednesday.

The median of estimate in a Reuters poll predicted inflation would climb 4.84% month-on-month.

Annual inflation dipped a bit more than expected to 38.21%, compared with a poll forecast of 39.47%, due in part to so-called base effects from the previous year.

Inflation has soared since a currency crisis at the end of 2021 and touched a 24-year peak of 85.51% last October.

The lira lost some 30% of its value so far this year - and more than 20% in June alone - after Erdogan signalled a U-turn toward more orthodox economic policies including rate hikes. He won re-election in late May.

The domestic producer price index was up 6.50% month-on-month in June for an annual rise of 40.42%, according to the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute.

(Reporting by Canan Sevgili and Oben Mumcuoglu; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.