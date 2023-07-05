News & Insights

Turkish monthly inflation hits 3.9% in June after post-election lira drop

Credit: REUTERS/DILARA SENKAYA

July 05, 2023 — 03:37 am EDT

Written by Canan Sevgili and Ezgi Erkoyun for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, July 5 (Reuters) - Turkish monthly inflation hit 3.92% in June, lower than expected, after a plunge in the lira currency following the re-election of President Tayyip Erdogan, official data showed on Wednesday.

The median of estimates in a Reuters poll predicted inflation would reach 4.84% month-on-month.

On a monthly basis, the biggest increase was seen in alcoholic beverages and tobacco prices, which rose 11.13%, while transportation prices increased 7.96%.

Annual inflation dipped to 38.21%, from 39.59%the previous month, due in part to base effects from the previous year. The poll had forecast that annual consumer price inflation (CPI) TRCPIY=ECI would be 39.47%, and was expected to end the year at 51.5%.

Annually, the prices of restaurants and hotels rose most, by 67.22%, followed by the health sector prices at 65.69% and food and non-alcoholic beverages at 53.92%.

Inflation surged after a late-2021 currency crisis that was sparked by rate cuts that Erdogan had called for, based on his view that interest rates cause inflation. Annual inflation touched a 24-year peak of 85.51% in October before easing.

The lira has lost some 30% of its value so far this year - and more than 20% in June alone. Erdogan won re-election in late May and has since signalled a U-turn towards more orthodox economic policies including rate hikes.

The domestic producer price index was up 6.50% month-on-month in June for an annual rise of 40.42%, according to the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute.

