Turkish May current account deficit $7.933 billion, more than forecast

ISTANBUL, July 11 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank said on Tuesday the country's current account deficit in May widened to $7.933 billion. The figure is more than a Reuters forecast for a deficit of $7 billion. In April, the current account deficit was $5.422 billion. In 2022 Turkey's current account deficit was $48.769 billion. ((Reporting by Istanbul newsroom; +90 212 350 7000))

