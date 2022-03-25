Turkish March manufacturing confidence falls to 108.5 points

Business confidence among Turkish manufacturers falls to 108.5 points in March compared to 109.8 points in February, central bank data showed on Friday. A score of 100 or more on the index denotes optimism while a number below the 100 mark designates pessimism.

