Turkish March manufacturing confidence falls to 108.5 points

ISTANBUL, March 25 (Reuters) - Business confidence among Turkish manufacturers falls to 108.5 points in March compared to 109.8 points in February, central bank data showed on Friday. A score of 100 or more on the index denotes optimism while a number below the 100 mark designates pessimism. ((Reporting by Istanbul newsroom; +90 212 350 7000))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.