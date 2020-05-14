Turkish March industry output drops %2 annually as coronavirus hits

Contributor
Daren Butler Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Turkish industrial production shrank 2.0% year-on-year in March, data showed on Thursday, as the coronavirus outbreak hit the economy and ended a run of six consecutive rises as the country recovered from recession.

ISTANBUL, May 14 (Reuters) - Turkish industrial production shrank 2.0% year-on-year in March, data showed on Thursday, as the coronavirus outbreak hit the economy and ended a run of six consecutive rises as the country recovered from recession.

In a Reuters poll, output was forecast to rise 1.8% on an annual basis. Turkey identified its first coronavirus case on March 11, and soon after imposed strict measures to slow the spread. Many factories temporarily halted operations.

Month-on-month, industrial production was down 7.1% in March on a calendar and seasonally adjusted basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute said.

(Reporting by Daren Butler Editing by Dominic Evans)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More