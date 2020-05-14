Turkish March industry output drops %2 annually as coronavirus hits

ISTANBUL, May 14 (Reuters) - Turkish industrial production shrank 2.0% year-on-year in March, data showed on Thursday, as the coronavirus outbreak hit the economy and ended a run of six consecutive rises as the country recovered from recession.

In a Reuters poll, output was forecast to rise 1.8% on an annual basis. Turkey identified its first coronavirus case on March 11, and soon after imposed strict measures to slow the spread. Many factories temporarily halted operations.

Month-on-month, industrial production was down 7.1% in March on a calendar and seasonally adjusted basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute said.

(Reporting by Daren Butler Editing by Dominic Evans)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.