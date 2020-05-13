Turkish March current account deficit $4.923 billion, more than forecast

ISTANBUL, May 13 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank said on Wednesday the country's current account deficit in March widened to $4.923 billion. The figure is more than a Reuters forecast for a deficit of $4 billion. In February, the current account deficit was $1.154 billion. In 2019 Turkey's current account surplus was $1.674 billion. ((Reporting by Istanbul newsroom; +90 212 350 7000))

