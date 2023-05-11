Turkish March current account deficit $4.484 billion, less than forecast

ISTANBUL, May 11 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank said on Thursday the country's current account deficit in March narrowed to $4.484 billion. The figure is less than a Reuters forecast for a deficit of $5.204 billion. In February, the current account deficit was $8.761 billion. In 2022 Turkey's current account deficit was $48.769 billion. ((Reporting by Istanbul newsroom; +90 212 350 7000))

