Turkish March current account deficit $4.484 billion, less than forecast

Credit: REUTERS/DILARA SENKAYA

May 11, 2023 — 03:00 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, May 11 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank said on Thursday the country's current account deficit in March narrowed to $4.484 billion. The figure is less than a Reuters forecast for a deficit of $5.204 billion. In February, the current account deficit was $8.761 billion. In 2022 Turkey's current account deficit was $48.769 billion. ((Reporting by Istanbul newsroom; +90 212 350 7000))

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
