Turkish manufacturing confidence rises to 103.6 points in December

ISTANBUL, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Business confidence among Turkish manufacturers rose to 103.6 points in December from 102 points in November, central bank data showed on Thursday.

A score of 100 or more on the index denotes optimism while a number below the 100 mark designates pessimism.

(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ali Kucukgocmen)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.