Turkish manufacturing confidence rises to 103.6 points in December

Business confidence among Turkish manufacturers rose to 103.6 points in December from 102 points in November, central bank data showed on Thursday.

A score of 100 or more on the index denotes optimism while a number below the 100 mark designates pessimism.

