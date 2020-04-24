Turkish manufacturing confidence plunges in April with COVID-19 impact

Business confidence among Turkish manufacturers tumbled to 66.8 points in April from 99.7 a month earlier, central bank data showed on Friday, as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic continued to rattle the economy.

The slide in activity was also reflected in the industry's capacity utilisation rate, which dropped to 61.6% in April from 75.3% in March, data showed. Turkey's economy is expected to tip into its second recession in less than two years due to the slowdown.

