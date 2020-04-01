Turkish manufacturing activity returns to contraction in March -PMI

ISTANBUL, April 1 (Reuters) - Turkish manufacturing activity returned to contraction in March as output and new orders softened, while firms scaled back purchasing activity amid the coronavirus outbreak, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for manufacturing declined to 48.1 last month, from 52.4 in February, slipping back below the 50-point line that separates expansion from contraction, said a panel from the Istanbul Chamber of Industry and IHS Markit.

The recovery in the last two months was reversed in March due to impacts of the global pandemic on business conditions, the panel said.

Turkish manufacturers continued to hire additional staff in March despite the slower workload, while the rise in input costs caused firms to increase output prices.

"The COVID-19 pandemic comes at a time when the Turkish manufacturing sector was building good growth momentum, and is therefore a bitter blow for firms," said Andrew Harker, economics director at survey compiler IHS Markit.

"Output and new orders slowed sharply, with the global nature of the outbreak hitting exports and supply chains hard."

