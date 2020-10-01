Turkish manufacturing activity grows in September-PMI

ISTANBUL, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The recovery in Turkey's manufacturing sector continued in September, a survey showed on Thursday, with increasing new orders and output encouraging firms to hire more staff.

The headline PMI declined to 52.8 in September from 54.3 in August, according to survey data from the Istanbul Chamber of Industry and IHS Markit, remaining above the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction.

The rate of job creation accelerated to the fastest in more than two years, the panel said, as firms received new orders amid a recovery in demand after the peak of the coronavirus outbreak.

Input cost and output price inflation increased due to the weakness of the lira currency, it said, although some firms have said lira moves lifted their competitiveness in export markets.

"The key highlight from the latest PMI survey was strengthening job creation. A sustained period of improving demand means that manufacturers are willing to invest in rebuilding workforces following the COVID-19 downturn," said Andrew Harker, economics director at IHS Markit.

"The rates of expansion in new orders and output have levelled off and the threat of the pandemic remains. Firms will be hoping that trends remain positive over the Q4 to keep the recovery going."

(Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

