Stocks

Turkish manufacturing activity grows in October-PMI

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS

The Turkish manufacturing sector grew in October for the fifth straight month, a business survey showed on Monday, with recovering demand bringing sharp upticks in orders and output.

ISTANBUL, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Turkish manufacturing sector grew in October for the fifth straight month, a business survey showed on Monday, with recovering demand bringing sharp upticks in orders and output.

The headline PMI rose to 53.9 in October from 52.8 in September, according to survey data from the Istanbul Chamber of Industry and IHS Markit, remaining above the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction.

The rate of job creation accelerated to the fastest in almost three years, the panel said, as firms expanded production volumes to catch up with new orders.

Stocks of inputs decreased amid the use of items in the production process and difficulties obtaining materials, the panel said, with businesses citing supply chain delays when sourcing inputs from abroad.

Sharp rises in both input costs and output prices were observed due to lira currency weakness in October, it said.

"Firms continued to ramp up staffing levels to support output, suggesting a confidence that the recovery is sustainable. In fact, IHS Markit now expects industrial production to fall just 0.8% over the course 2020," said Andrew Harker, economics director at IHS Markit.

"This positive picture is all in spite of ongoing currency weakness which is causing inflationary pressures to build."

(Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Stocks Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is it time for value stocks to shine on the other side of the election?

    Is it time for value stocks to shine on the other side of the election? Barrow Hanley Portfolio Manager Mark Giambrone joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss.

    Oct 19, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular