Turkish manufacturing activity contracts again in May -PMI

ISTANBUL, June 1 (Reuters) - Turkish manufacturing activity contracted in May due to the coronavirus pandemic, though at a slower pace than in April, with output and new orders shrinking again and companies decreasing employment and purchasing, a survey showed on Monday.

The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for manufacturing rose to 40.9 last month from 33.4 in April, according to survey data from the Istanbul Chamber of Industry and IHS Markit, remaining below the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction.

Output and new orders declined sharply again as the pandemic disrupted business and hampered demand, although some firms reported they had resumed operations, the survey compilers said.

Suppliers' delivery times lengthened due to difficulties in transportation arising from restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Input cost and output price inflation accelerated in the same period due to the weakening lira currency, which hit its lowest level on record against the dollar in May.

The rate of inflation in input costs was the highest for a year and led manufacturers to raise their own prices.

"The Turkish manufacturing sector continued to be buffeted by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in May, according to the latest PMI data, preventing a swift rebound following a sharp slowdown in April," said Andrew Harker, economics director at IHS Markit.

"Rates of moderation softened, however, suggesting that the sector is on the road to recovery. As long as the virus continues to be brought under control, therefore, the move back to growth should follow in the months ahead."

