Turkish M&A, privatisations totalled $4.6 bln last year -Competition Board

ISTANBUL, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Mergers and acquisitions in Turkey totalled 86.2 billion lira ($4.59 billion) in 2022 including seven privatisation transactions that totaled 14 billion lira, the country's Competition Board said on Friday.

The most M&A deals took place in the electricity production and distribution sector, followed by the transportation sector, the report by the board showed.

The privatisation deals were completed in the electricity production and distribution sector as well as airport operation and natural gas import and distribution, the board said.

($1 = 18.7815 liras)

(Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Daren Butler)

