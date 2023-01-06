Turkish M&A, privatisations totalled $4.6 bln last year -Competition Board

Credit: REUTERS/Russell Boyce

January 06, 2023 — 03:09 am EST

Written by Ebru Tuncay for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Mergers and acquisitions in Turkey totalled 86.2 billion lira ($4.59 billion) in 2022 including seven privatisation transactions that totaled 14 billion lira, the country's Competition Board said on Friday.

The most M&A deals took place in the electricity production and distribution sector, followed by the transportation sector, the report by the board showed.

The privatisation deals were completed in the electricity production and distribution sector as well as airport operation and natural gas import and distribution, the board said.

($1 = 18.7815 liras)

(Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Daren Butler)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.