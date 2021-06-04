Turkish lira's real effective FX rate 60.55 in May

ISTANBUL, June 4 (Reuters) - The consumer price index-based real effective exchange rate of the Turkish lira fell to 60.55 in May, near a record low, from 62.29 a month earlier, data from the central bank showed on Friday.

The rate measures the weighted average of domestic prices relative to those of Turkey's trading partners. It hit a record low of 60.51 in November last year.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen)

