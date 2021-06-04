Turkish lira's real effective FX rate 60.55 in May

Contributor
Nevzat Devranoglu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

The consumer price index-based real effective exchange rate of the Turkish lira fell to 60.55 in May, near a record low, from 62.29 a month earlier, data from the central bank showed on Friday.

ISTANBUL, June 4 (Reuters) - The consumer price index-based real effective exchange rate of the Turkish lira fell to 60.55 in May, near a record low, from 62.29 a month earlier, data from the central bank showed on Friday.

The rate measures the weighted average of domestic prices relative to those of Turkey's trading partners. It hit a record low of 60.51 in November last year.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +905319306206; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More