Turkish lira's real effective exchange rate hit record low

ISTANBUL, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The consumer price index-based real effective exchange rate of the Turkish lira fell to 47.82, its lowest level on record, from 54.13 a month earlier, data from the central bank showed on Thursday.

The rate measures the weighted average of domestic prices relative to those of Turkey's trading partners. The lira TRYTOM=D3 lost some 44% of its value against the dollar last year.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.