Turkish lira's real effective exchange rate hit record low

The consumer price index-based real effective exchange rate of the Turkish lira fell to 47.82, its lowest level on record, from 54.13 a month earlier, data from the central bank showed on Thursday.

The rate measures the weighted average of domestic prices relative to those of Turkey's trading partners. The lira TRYTOM=D3 lost some 44% of its value against the dollar last year.

