Turkish lira's real effective exchange rate at record low in October - cenbank

The consumer price index-based real effective exchange rate of the Turkish lira fell to 60.66 in October, its lowest level on record, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

The rate, announced by the central bank, measures the weighted average of domestic prices relative to those of Turkey's trading partners. It stood at 62.31 in September.

Turkey's lira TRYTOM=D3 lost some 30% of its value against the dollar so far this year.

