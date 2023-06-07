News & Insights

Turkish lira's decline a "strong signal" of move towards free market -traders

Credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

June 07, 2023 — 05:06 am EDT

Written by Nevzat Devranoglu for Reuters ->

ANKARA, June 7 (Reuters) - The decline in the Turkish central bank's reserves has stopped as the lira's sharp fall against the dollar on Wednesday gives a "strong signal" that Ankara is moving away from state controls to a freely-traded currency, traders said.

The central bank's reserves could enter an upward trend but the payments for a government scheme that protects lira deposits against forex depreciation pose the greatest threat, they said.

The lira dropped as much as 7% on Wednesday, touching a record low of 23.16 against the dollar. It has shed more than 19% this year, sharpening its decline since President Tayyip Erdogan was elected for a third term last month.

The Turkish central bank's net international reserves touched a record low of negative $4.4 billion last month, after years of interventions to keep the lira stable.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Toby Chopra)

