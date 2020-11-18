Turkish lira weaker a day before crucial rate decision

ISTANBUL, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira was weaker on Wednesday, a day before a crucial interest rate decision by the central bank, remaining around levels it rallied to last week on expectations of a sharp rate hike.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 7.73 against the dollar at 0729 GMT, down from Tuesday's close of 7.7150. Earlier, it slipped as low as 7.76 and has remained within the 7.7-7.8 level for much of this week, down some 24% in the year-to-date.

The currency's rally, which saw it firm some 12% to its strongest level since Sept. 25, was initially sparked last week by the departure of the central bank governor and the finance minister.

Market-friendly comments from President Tayyip Erdogan also led to optimism, mainly among international investors.

Markets are now focused on the rate decision at the first meeting under new central bank governor Naci Agbal, who is seen as taking a more orthodox approach to policy.

The bank is expected to hike its policy rate to 15% on Thursday from 10.25% currently, according to a Reuters poll.

Under former governor Murat Uysal, the central bank had tightened policy since July mainly via backdoor measures, hiking the policy rate only once by 200 basis points since then.

The decision to keep the policy rate steady in October while raising the top rate of the interest rate corridor had accelerated the lira's decline to a record low of 8.58.

The market has the expectation that the central bank will raise the policy rate to a level that is sufficient against inflation via traditional monetary policy tools, said Enver Erkan, economist at Tera Yatirim.

"When the communication side was managed in such a good way, we expect the action side to follow up with a policy rate hike," he said, adding that the one-week repo rate is likely to be made the only policy tool again.

Backdoor measures since July have driven the bank's weighted average cost of funding CBTWACF= to 14.72%. That means a hike to 15% would in effect be a limited raise but would still help to restore confidence in the central bank.

Annual inflation stood at 11.89% in October, according to official data.

Investors and depositors have dumped the lira this year in part due to negative real onshore rates, as well as concerns over the central bank's depleted reserves and geopolitical tensions.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Can Sezer Editing by Ece Toksabay and Gareth Jones)

