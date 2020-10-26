Turkish lira weakens to record low of 8.0 against dollar

ANKARA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened to an all-time low of 8.0 against the U.S. dollar on Monday, after the central bank kept the policy rate on hold last week against expectations of a hefty rate hike.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 touched 8.01 in early trade and stood at 8.0080 at 0636 GMT, weakening from a close of 7.9650 on Friday. It has lost 25% of its value this year against the U.S. currency.

The central bank had been expected to raise its policy rate by 175 basis points to 12% last Thursday in the face of weakness in the lira triggered by concerns about high inflation and the central bank's badly depleted FX reserves.

(Reporting by Daren Butler Editing by Ece Toksabay)

((ece.toksabay@tr.com; +90 312 2927022; Reuters Messaging: ece.toksabay.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.