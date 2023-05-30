Turkish lira weakens to record low of 20.2 against dollar

ISTANBUL, May 30 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira hit a fresh record low of 20.2 against the dollar on Tuesday, extending its losses after President Tayyip Erdogan won Sunday's presidential election runoff to maintain his rule into a third decade.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 weakened 0.5% from its close of 20.0990 on Monday, when it had its worst trading day in eight months.

The lira has tumbled 7.3% since the start of the year, and lost more than 90% of its value over the past decade, with the economy in the grip of boom-and-bust cycles and bouts of rampant inflation.

(Reporting by Can Sezer; Editing by Daren Butler)

