Turkish lira weakens to record low, just off 10.0 against dollar

ISTANBUL, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira touched a fresh all-time low against the dollar early on Friday, coming under further pressure after a jump in U.S. inflation added to concerns generated by the Turkish central bank's recent rate cuts.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 weakened as far as 9.9855 against the U.S. currency in early trade and was last quoted at 9.9430-9.9900 at 0432 GMT, near the psychological threshold of 10 versus the dollar.

The lira, the worst performer in emerging markets again this year, has shed two-thirds of its value in five years, eating into the incomes of Turks along with double-digit inflation.

(Reporting by Can Sezer Editing by Daren Butler)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.