Turkish lira weakens to record low, just off 10.0 against dollar

Contributor
Can Sezer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CAGLA GURDOGAN

Turkey's lira touched a fresh all-time low against the dollar early on Friday, coming under further pressure after a jump in U.S. inflation added to concerns generated by the Turkish central bank's recent rate cuts.

ISTANBUL, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira touched a fresh all-time low against the dollar early on Friday, coming under further pressure after a jump in U.S. inflation added to concerns generated by the Turkish central bank's recent rate cuts.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 weakened as far as 9.9855 against the U.S. currency in early trade and was last quoted at 9.9430-9.9900 at 0432 GMT, near the psychological threshold of 10 versus the dollar.

The lira, the worst performer in emerging markets again this year, has shed two-thirds of its value in five years, eating into the incomes of Turks along with double-digit inflation.

(Reporting by Can Sezer Editing by Daren Butler)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More