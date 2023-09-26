News & Insights

Turkish lira weakens to new record low vs dollar

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

September 26, 2023 — 02:25 am EDT

Written by Nevzat Devranoglu and Tuvan Gumrukcu for Reuters ->

ANKARA, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira TRYTOM=D3 weakened to a record low beyond 27.236 against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, due to inflationary pressure and a strengthening dollar, bringing its year-on-year losses to more than 31%.

President Tayyip Erdogan's support for a low interest rate policy despite high inflation triggered a currency crisis in late 2021 and pushed price rises above 85% last year.

The central bank, which has stopped intervening in the forex market to prop up the lira as of June, has reversed course and carried out two months of aggressive hiking.

The lira has shed some 24% of its value since the bank's policy change.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((tuvan.gumrukcu@tr.com; @tuvangumrukcu; Reuters Messaging: tuvan.gumrukcu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.