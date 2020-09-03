Turkish lira weakens to new record low after inflation data

Turkey's lira weakened to a new record low on Thursday, as data showed inflation remained lofty in August and investors weighed whether the central bank would continue its backdoor tightening steps.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 weakened some 0.25% to 7.4100 against the dollar at 0744 GMT, its weakest level on record, from a close of 7.3910 on Wednesday.

The currency has lost some 20% of its value so far this year. The central bank has tightened policy through backdoor steps to support the lira but kept its policy rate unchanged in last month's meeting.

